Seoul Global Ambassador Manny Pacquiao To Have Boxing Match On ‘Infinite Challenge’

After being named as the new “Seoul Global Ambassador,” Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is also set to be the main guest of the Infinite Challenge, a popular variety show in Korea.

According to reports, Pacquiao has already taped an episode on the said variety show where he will have a boxing match with cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Haha, Park Myeong-su, Jeong, Jun-ha, and Yang Se-hyung. Korean Ryan Bang, who now works in the Philippines, will be Pacquiao’s official translator in the episode. The episode will be aired on Friday, Dec. 30.

Seoul Mayor Park Woon-Soon had earlier awarded Pacquiao on Dec. 26 as the Seoul Global Ambassador in order to strengthen the ties between the Philippines and South Korea. In addition to this, Pacquiao will also help with the reinforcement of cultural and economic ties and cooperation between the two countries, and will seek ways to promote the city to the Philippines.

As per the press release issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Seoul Global Ambassadors are a Seoul-friendly global network which consists of “influential foreign figures with expertise in their respective fields, who provide the city with policy advice and assist with promoting cooperation between Seoul and cities in other countries.”

Pacquiao, also a Filipino senator, is the second personality to be appointed to this position after Valery Gergiev of Russia in June 2017. Gergiev is the artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre during the time of his appointment.

The Seoul government said they chose Pacquiao as their next ambassador because of his achievements in boxing and philanthropy. It also cited that the boxing champion entered this sport to make a living.

“Senator Pacquiao grew up in an underprivileged environment and started boxing to earn a living. He entered the world of professional boxing as a flyweight boxer in 1995, and beginning with his 1998 WBC Championship as flyweight, he has set unprecedented boxing records by becoming champion of 8 weight divisions, which led him to be hailed as the Champion of not only the Philippines, but of Asia.”

The press release also lauded Pacquiao for giving back and always remembering the poor and mentioned Pacquiao’s role as “King of Donations.”

“Remembering his childhood struggles prior to finding success as a boxer, he has made large annual donations for people living in slums and in poverty, becoming known as the king of donations. He was elected as a senator in the Philippines in 2016 and is currently serving in office as an active politician.”

To date, Pacquiao has already won 11 major titles in his career which began in 1995. He also holds the record of being the only boxer in the history of world boxing to bag all eight weight class titles which include flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight.