Jax Taylor Shares Tragic News Of His Father’s Death

Jax Taylor shared the sad news of his father’s passing on Twitter this evening. The Vanderpump Rules star was heartbroken as he addressed his 265,000 followers. Jax had confirmed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish earlier this month that his father, Ronald Cauchi, was battling cancer. The reality star didn’t elaborate on what form of cancer it was, nor the stage, but was clearly struggling with the situation.

“My heart is broken,” Jax admitted. He went on to explain he had lost his best friend and the greatest man he had ever known. Jax noted his father passed last night, but did not share any other details. The 38-year-old then added the only thing getting him through this extremely difficult time was his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright.

“I love you so much dad.”

Brittany also tweeted about the tragic news, letting her followers know Jax and his family were going through an extremely difficult time and asked everyone to give them their privacy while also encouraging them to send prayers their way. The Kentucky native let the Vanderpump Rules fandom know something was wrong before her boyfriend did, as she tweeted almost five hours before Jax broke the news.

Everything appeared to be okay for Ronald, as Jax answered questions from his followers regarding his condition regularly. He consistently told those who asked that his father was still battling, but was a strong man. Jax’s shock in his most recent tweet suggests things took a turn for the worse very quickly.

My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad. — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) December 29, 2017

Jax also changed his banner on his Twitter page to a photo of he and his father at a hockey game. Hockey is an extremely important part of Jax’s life, and something he shared a passion for with his dad.

Fans are pouring in their condolences to the SUR bad boy, and have liked the tweet over 1,100 times. Brittany’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, commented on the tweet and shared her prayers and added, “love you guys.” Peter Madrigal, the SUR manager and long-time friend of Jax, also offered his condolences to his buddy within a few minutes of the post.

Scheana Shay re-tweeted Brittany’s tweet, while there hasn’t been a response from Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, or Lisa Vanderpump quite yet.