Amanda Bynes May Be Making An Acting Comeback In 2018

Former child star Amanda Bynes is looking to step into an onscreen role at some point in 2018.

Writers for Page Six report that the She’s The Man actress, 31, is looking to make her way back into acting after she finishes her courses at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

First things first, however, is a celebration to ring in the new year.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer told Page Six, adding, “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting.”

“She has had several offers,” they continued, “but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

Bynes was first introduced to audiences as part of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That in the mid-’90s, before jumping into her own series, The Amanda Show, also on Nickelodeon, for 46 episodes beginning in 1999. The show was cancelled at the end of 2002.

From there, Bynes moved on to movies, most notably appearing in 2003’s What A Girl Wants, 2007’s Hairspray, and 2010’s Easy A. Following the latter release, Bynes said she would be taking a hiatus from acting.

In 2012, Bynes began exhibiting weird behavior and was arrested for DUI twice, once in April and again that August. The next year, following another DUI arrest, the actress notoriously tweeted rapper Drake to “murder [her] vagina” and was busted by police after tossing a bong out of her New York City apartment window.

Amanda Bynes at a 2013 court appearance. Bethan McKernan / AP Photos

After some time out of the spotlight — during which she reportedly began treatment for bipolar and manic depressive disorder — a sober, clear-minded Bynes gave her first interview in four years with Hollyscope earlier this year, where she first expressed her desire to return to acting.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes stated.

“I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

Amanda was last spotted in October of this year shopping at a Ralph’s supermarket in Los Angeles. Images from the outing, which featured Bynes looking heavier than normal, led to several people online making fun of her weight, as the Inquisitr mentioned that same month.