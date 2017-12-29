Donald Trump Says U.S. Could Use ‘Some Good Old Global Warming’ To Thaw Frozen States

Donald Trump has a cure for the frigid weather forecast — some “good old Global Warming.”

On Thursday night, the president took to Twitter to comment on the cold snap facing much of the United States and to continue casting doubt on global warming. In his message, Trump appeared to take aim at the costs that America has undertaken to reduce carbon emissions.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Trump tweeted. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

Trump may have been making fun of those who believe in global warming, but the forecast for the upcoming weekend is no joke. As the Weather Channel noted, the eastern and central United States is expecting record low temperatures, below zero in many places and as low as negative 40 degrees in the coldest stretches.

This is the latest denial of global warming from Donald Trump, who early in his tenure as president announced that the United States would pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, in which participants pledged to reduce carbon emissions. Late this year Syria joined the agreement, making the United States the only nation in the world now that is not part of the agreement.

The decision drew controversy at the time, with former President Barack Obama saying the decision would hurt the U.S. economy and American workers, noting that nations still in the Paris Climate Accord will “reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” CNN noted.

Many believed that Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris Climate Accord was really just an attempt to erase the legacy of Barack Obama. Trump has taken a number of other actions to take on Obama’s accomplishments, including several ultimately failed attempts to dismantle Obamacare.

There was also a nationwide backlash against Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord, with many American mayors and governors saying their cities and states would continue to abide by the parameters of the agreement.

Donald Trump has previously claimed that global warming is a hoax created by the Chinese in order to make the United States a less competitive marketplace.