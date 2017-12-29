‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Owns DiMera Mansion And Other Bombshells

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that the soap opera’s newest character, Stefan O. DiMera, played by actor Tyler Christopher, is going to cause a lot of trouble when he arrives in Salem on New Year’s Eve. The character, who is the first fictional Salem resident created by new DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati, will rock the town with the news that he is Stefano DiMera’s long lost son, but that is not the only big news he’ll spill during the big celebration.

According to the newest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Stefan will roll into Salem and crash Chad and Abigail’s New Year’s Eve party, and he won’t be alone. Stefan will come to town with former Days of our Lives villain Vivian Alamain. Stefan will not only drop his huge paternity bombshell, but he’ll also reveal to all in attendance at the party that he is actually the owner of the DiMera mansion.

It seems that Stefan is very wealthy, and he decided to buy the bank that holds the mortgage to the DiMera mansion. Days of Our Lives viewers will see Stefan reveal the crazy news to Andre, Chad, Abigail, and Kate. Stefan will also make a very interesting proposal to the DiMera family. He will suggest that he move into the mansion with his new found brothers and sisters-in-law so that he can get to know his brand new family members.

It seems safe to say that Chad, Andre, and the rest of the DiMera clan will not be very happy about the big news. If Stefan wants to move into the mansion, what else will he want to take over? Since Chad is taking over as the CEO of DiMera Enterprises again, it looks like he could have some competition for the job now that Stefan is in the picture. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it also seems that Days of Our Lives fans could see Chad and Stefan clash over Abigail after Stefan expresses some romantic interest in his brother’s wife.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.