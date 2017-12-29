Why Are Selena Gomez And Her Mom Feuding? Boyfriend Justin Bieber May Not Have Anything To Do With Their Drama

Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefy, have been facing rumors of a feud for the past several weeks, but according to a new report, the allegations that Justin Bieber is in the middle of their spat are false.

Following rumors suggesting that Selena Gomez’s family members aren’t on board with her recent reconciliation with Justin Bieber, an E! News report has shut down the idea, claiming that Gomez’s family problems run deeper than her relationship with the “Friends” singer.

“Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy,” a source explained to the outlet on December 27. “But still, they’ve had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs.”

According to the report, Selena Gomez and her mother didn’t speak for an entire year after Gomez terminated her mother’s role as manager in 2014, and the E! News source claimed Teefy’s firing caused a major rift in their relationship. It even allegedly led Teefy to keep her youngest daughter from Gomez for some time. As the insider explained, Teefy and her husband Brian did everything they could to launch Gomez’s career. So, when Gomez fired Teefy, it took a toll on Teefy both emotionally and professionally.

Years later, as Teefy attempted to launch her daughter’s Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, the former momager reportedly went through a “really hard time.” Then, in March of this year, Teefy, who is named as an executive producer on the series, attended the show’s premiere and walked the red carpet alongside her daughter.

As for Selena Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber, a previous source told E! News that Bieber had caused “angst” for Gomez’s family and said they were sad to see that Gomez had gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend. That said, it has been Bieber who has been a major support for Gomez as she and her family continue to do their best to make amends.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were first spotted together in October of this year after taking about a year off from their on-again, off-again relationship but didn’t confirm they were back on until the following month when they were seen sharing a kiss at a Los Angeles ice rink just weeks after her breakup from The Weeknd.