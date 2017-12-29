WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Star Makes Surprise Return At WWE Event In Michigan

One of the WWE fan-favorites from SmackDown Live made their return to the ring last night at a WWE event in Michigan. “The Irish Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch was back in action after being out for weeks. Lynch was last seen on the SmackDown Live episode where Ruby Riott debuted along with her NXT cohorts Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. The former women’s champion ended up being taken out by the Riott Squad backstage which meant she was sidelined from television for several weeks.

According to Pop Culture, Becky Lynch showed up for a surprise at the WWE house show in Detroit, Michigan, last night. While Lynch was written off television for a bit by the attack angle, she was off filming her part for the upcoming movie The Marine 6: Close Quarters which also features WWE superstar The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quinn, will take on the role of Maddy Hayes for the upcoming sixth installment in The Marine series of films.

Now that she seems to be done with her filming work, it’s back to business in the ring, which will probably include looking for some revenge on the Riott Squad. Fans posted video clips and photos of Becky Lynch from last night’s house show in Detroit. Naomi was seen in the ring during Becky’s entrance as she teamed up with her to face The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in women’s tag team action. Becky’s “Four Horsewomen” pal Charlotte Flair also posted a photo of the duo on her Twitter account as the two traveling buddies were all smiles.

WWE SmackDown Live superstar Becky Lynch made a surprise return during a WWE house show in Detroit last night. WWE

Becky’s return was said to be surprising as most fans had not expected her back until sometime in January ahead of the first-ever WWE women’s Royal Rumble match. Lynch is sure to be among the women who will be participating in this match and should be considered a top contender. In fact, she is just that according to betting odds listed for the event.

As of this latest report, Becky Lynch is listed as one of the top four favorites to win the Rumble match at the Grosvenor Casinos sportsbook online. Lynch holds 15 to 2 odds along with Nia Jax and Paige (who may be injured). They trail only Nikki Bella (5/1), Asuka (6/4), and UFC star Ronda Rousey who has even odds right now.