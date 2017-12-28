Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry Is Expected To Return Saturday Against The Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors are getting a late Christmas gift with the expected return of Stephen Curry this Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies as reported by ESPN. Curry has missed 10 straight games since the injury, but the Warriors have managed to go 9-1 in his absence. Curry participated in drills during Thursday’s practice before the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets Friday night.

With Curry returning, that means that Shawn Livingston will move back to the second unit and the minutes for Quinn Cook and Patrick McGaw will be cut time as well. But still, the Warriors will be whole again and that might be bad news for the rest of the NBA.

In Curry’s absence, Kevin Durant has scored 30+ points in five games while also adding 10+ rebounds in four. As a unit, the Warriors held together pretty well while Curry was out as they managed to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Cleveland Cavaliers during that span. Their only defeat came at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on December 23, which snapped their 11-game winning streak.

Curry’s return provides great news for the Warriors as they get ready to take on a tough stretch of basketball. After their Saturday game against the Grizzlies, the Warriors will be on the road for eight of their next 10 games with stops in Cleveland, Houston, Toronto, and Milwaukee.

NBA INJURY ALERT: @warriors PG/SG Stephen Curry (ankle) ruled out for Friday. HC Steve Kerr expects Curry to be available Saturday vs. the @memgrizz. pic.twitter.com/4uMHioLFMN — DK Live (@dklive) December 28, 2017

While Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have held the fort down, it will be a relief to get Curry back, who before the injury was averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor, including 38 percent from three-point range. Steve Kerr had hoped that Curry would be ready to play this Friday against the Hornets, but after the Warriors’ practice today, Kerr said he doubts Curry will play with back-to-back games scheduled. Even though he thinks Curry will want to play, Kerr said, “if all goes well, I expect him to play Saturday.”

The encouraging news came after a media-less scrimmage with Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, Kevon Looney, Davis West, and Patrick McGaw. Curry seemed to walk away with no lingering pain and will be re-evaluated for hopefully the last time Friday night before the Golden State Warriors take on the Charlotte Hornets.