Paige Pulled From WWE Live Events, Huge Update On Her Condition After Injury

Last night during a WWE live event in Uniondale, New York, Paige suffered a possible injury that appeared to be rather serious. The injury occurred after she took a kick to the back from Sasha Banks. The match was stopped immediately, but Paige walked out of the arena on her own power after several minutes. Since she just returned from a huge neck injury, many within the WWE Universe are concerned about her condition.

It was reported shortly after the incident that Paige suffered a serious “stinger,” but she was checked out by WWE’s medical staff and didn’t go to the hospital. Mick Foley also tweeted that she was doing much better after the injury scare last night. As a precautionary measure, WWE officials have pulled Paige from the rest of WWE’s holiday tour over the next few days. However, her neck remains a major concern going forward.

Since returning to WWE television, Paige has been leading the new stable “Absolution” on Raw, which has been gaining momentum. She missed over a year of her wrestling career as a result of her neck problems. It would be a shame for her return to be derailed by another injury, but WWE’s medical staff will take Paige’s neck problems very seriously considering how they have treated other wrestlers with a history of injuries.

As far as Sasha Banks is concerned, there have been no reports of The Boss having any backstage heat with WWE officials or Paige since last night. In the past, Paige praised Sasha’s professionalism and work inside the ring during an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s podcast. As of this writing, the injury is being classified as an accident and the most important thing anyone is concerned about is Paige’s health and her WWE future.

It’s been rumored that she will have a huge role on WWE television as “Absolution” continues to dominate on Monday Night Raw, and Paige might also be revealed as the mastermind of “The Riott Squad” down the line. Hopefully, the former WWE Divas Champion will not miss any significant time and her comeback can continue without anymore scares. If anything changes, it should be reported over the next couple of days.