New Year’s Eve Store Hours: Walmart, Target, Costco, And Other Retailers Close Hours Before We Ring In 2018

What time does Walmart close on New Year’s Eve, and are there any stores that stay open late on the last day of 2017? If you need last-minute party supplies, champagne, or food for your end-of-year party, many retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, and Walgreens, have varied closing times, so it’s a good idea to get your shopping done early.

Big box retailers, supermarkets, and liquor stores will be busy during the three-day holiday weekend, with consumers shopping the year-end sales and stocking up on party hats, noisemakers, liquor, and snacks for their New Year’s Eve parties.

Walmart will close a little earlier than usual on New Year’s Eve, with The Balance reporting that most stores will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday night. However, if you live near a Walmart Super Center, you can shop 24-hours a day.

Target is open 363 days a year, closing only on Christmas Day and Easter. Most stores are normally open until 10 p.m., but shoppers will find the doors locked at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Need food for your holiday party or New Year’s Day dinner? Costco will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Balance reports that many grocery stores will be open on Sunday as well, including Whole Foods (7 p.m.), Publix (9 p.m.), Kroger (6 p.m.), and Safeway (11 p.m.).

In addition to the stores listed above, there are several other retailers who will keep their doors open until at least 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve including Kohl’s (9 p.m.), Best Buy (7 p.m.), Macy’s (7 p.m.), JC Penney (9:30 p.m.), Barnes and Noble (6 p.m.), Dollar Tree (7 p.m.), and KMart (10 p.m.).

As noted above, Walmart Super Centers will be open all night, but there are other stores open 24-hours a day as well, including 7-Eleven, and some CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid stores.

Keep in mind, store closing times can vary by location, so it’s always a good idea to call ahead before you head out to the store.

If you don’t need to shop on Sunday but want to venture out on New Year’s Day, shopping hours won’t be as limited as they are on New Year’s Eve. Many stores, including Target and Walmart, will be open regular business hours.