‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Bribed The Doctor To Give False Results

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is keeping a big secret from everyone, even Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Bill almost spilled the truth on today’s B&B episode to his partner in crime Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) but held back one critical detail. Spoilers tease that Bill tampered with the paternity test trying to do the right thing for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) but Bill will regret it in coming weeks after Liam and Steffy’s marriage implodes.

Steffy Caught Bill at the Doctor

When Steffy ran into Bill at her doctor’s office, shown in Bold and the Beautiful spoilers recap, he claimed he was there to check on her, but that’s not true. Bill was there to talk to her doctor and leverage the OB/GYN to give Steffy the answer she needed to put her mind at ease. B&B spoilers hint that Bill tampered with the paternity test to make sure Liam was named the father. If you glance back at Wednesday’s episode, you’ll see that Steffy bumped into Bill in the hallway.

Bill seemed startled and then told her that he came to reassure her then asked if she knew the result. Now Bold rumors tease that the run-in with Steffy was an accident and he was there to talk to her doctor. Of course, no doctor would want to give false results to a patient. But given Steffy’s prior history of miscarriage, Bill could have convinced the doctor that telling Steffy he’s the father would have put her and her child at risk. If it was for health reasons, the doctor could have been swayed.

Bill’s Keeping a Massive Secret

On Thursday’s B&B episode, the recap from She Knows Soaps reveals that Bill is keeping a big secret. When Justin told Bill that he knows that Steffy was the woman he intended to take on vacation, Bill finally opened about his night of passion with his daughter-in-law. Bill then told him that Steffy is the one woman that gets him but said he would lose his son if he were with her. When Justin asked Bill “are you the father?” it was obvious that question bothered Bill and he got a strange look on his face.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill never told Justin that he wasn’t the father. He talked around in a circle without denying it. Bill said the paternity test “was conclusive” but then said he wants Liam to be happy and says his son would never have forgiven him for being with Steffy. The look on Bill’s face and the fact that he didn’t deny being the daddy plus him showing up at the doctor all add up to a stunning twist. Plus, other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say this story is far from over.

Did you catch the new original song at the end of today's episode? The romantic ballad "End of Time" played as Steffy daydreams about her future life with Liam and their child. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XqElGGidkM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2017

Paternity Test Twist Coming in 2018

On Thursday, Liam found the paternity test in Steffy’s handbag when he grabbed her phone for her. There are no new Bold episodes until Tuesday, January 2, so fans have to wait to see Liam’s reaction. On the B&B spoilers video for next week (see below), Liam demands to know from Steffy why she ran a paternity test. Steffy will come clean since the guilt has been crushing her for weeks. Not only will Steffy admit to the one-night stand, but she’ll also tell Liam it was with his father.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 1-5 indicate that Liam explodes on Steffy then goes to confront his father. Once Liam dumps Steffy, Bill may regret tampering with the test to try and help Liam. Bill wants to be with Steffy, and if the child is his, as the rumors say, he will want to raise their child. Spoilers from Soap Central for 2018 promise that a bombshell rocks Liam’s life and it might not be the cheating, but the stunner that Steffy is carrying his father’s child. Check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.