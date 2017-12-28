Kylie Jenner Not Spending New Year’s Eve With Travis Scott, According To Sources

Kylie Jenner will seemingly have to cozy up with friends and family for New Year’s Eve because she won’t be spending it with boyfriend Travis Scott, it’s been reported.

The pregnant reality star, who has spent the majority of the last couple of months in hiding, is reportedly said to be gutted that she won’t get to ring in the new year with her beau, as he’ll be back on tour later this month.

Hollywood Life reveals that Travis has several shows going on right now, with his last one being on New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida, consequently meaning that Kylie Jenner will not be with the rapper to watch the fireworks.

Seeing that the 20-year-old has been so private about her pregnancy since the news first broke in September, it wouldn’t make sense for Kylie to fly out to Miami with Travis, out of fear that she will be photographed with her baby bump.

Jenner is trying to keep a low profile until her baby is born, sources have previously mentioned, but it could be months before Kylie Jenner decides to live her regular life in public again — especially since she’ll want to look her best after birth.

It would be hard for Kylie Jenner to process the supposed fact that Travis will not be by her side for New Year’s Eve, especially when considering that Scott has been on the road for the majority of his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

In recent weeks, reports have claimed that Kylie has struggled with her beau being on his world tour, having had to rely on nobody but her sisters to help her get through the challenges that have come with being an expectant mother.

What Kylie Jenner does know, however, is that once the tour wraps, Travis will be living with her under one roof, so she’s trying to stay as positive as she can for the time being. However, as the due date nears, things are reportedly becoming harder to deal with.

Travis Scott is expected to move into Kylie Jenner’s home upon the baby’s arrival in February, consequently meaning the duo will be spending a lot of time together raising their child as a couple.