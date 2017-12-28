Chris Brown Hinting Karrueche Tran Cheated With Drake On ‘Him Or Me’ Record

Chris Brown hasn’t been romantically linked to Karrueche Tran in almost three years, but it seems that his ex-girlfriend is still on his mind.

According to Hollywood Life, fans are under the impression that the singer’s new track, “Him Or Me,” is a song dedicated to his relationship with his former lover, who called it quits upon finding out that Chris had a love child while they were still together.

While Tran wasn’t shocked that Brown had been unfaithful, the fact that a child was brought into the world because of it became too much for her to handle, so she decided to end the relationship.

It is now three years later, and it seems that Chris Brown still has Karrueche on his mind.

On the new record, the R&B singer notes, “Girl, that sh*t f***ed up/I can’t believe it, him, him, him or me.”

While it seems rather vague to assume that the lyric is linked to Karrueche, Chris Brown hasn’t been in a solid relationship since dating the aspiring actress.

And weeks before ending the romance, Brown had famously blasted the 29-year-old, claiming that while he was in jail, Karrueche rarely came to visit him, and to make matters worse, he had heard from friends that she was flying out to see rapper Drake in Toronto.

It was heavily insinuated by Chris Brown that Tran was secretly hooking up with Drake while Chris Brown was locked up for violating his probation, and the supposed fact that she only came to see him once in four months made it seem like she had no interest in her boyfriend’s well-being.

Since their split, Chris Brown has made plenty of songs about his ex-girlfriend, most notably his remixed version to “Back to Sleep,” featuring Usher and Zayn Malik, with the lyrics, “You want me to say your name, girl. Karrueche.”

Tran has already ruled out a possible reconciliation with Chris Brown, and she has stressed that she’s happy to be out of the relationship.

Earlier this year, she filed a restraining order against the singer following allegations he had threatened her family on multiple occasions, adding that she wasn’t safe around the R&B star.