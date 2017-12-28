Scott Disick: Why He’s Reportedly Annoyed Younes Bendjima Came To Kourtney Kardashian ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Party

Scott Disick reportedly wants to speak with Kourtney Kardashian about her decision to have Younes Bendjima attend the family’s Christmas party celebration.

Kris Jenner held her annual Christmas bash in Calabasas, California, on Christmas Eve, and everybody seemed to be in attendance, including the likes of Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera, and, surprisingly, Younes.

The model has been dating Kourtney since May, when they had chosen to go public with their romance, after spending a week in Cannes together.

And while Scott Disick had never met Bendjima before, he gave it his best effort to act mature about the situation and keep things peaceful, but according to Hollywood Life, the socialite was annoyed by the fact that he was not allowed to bring Sofia Richie.

The outlet claims that Kourtney did not want Sofia at the event because she thought it would cause a potential showdown which Kardashian had no interest for — but to put Scott Disick in the position that he would come face-to-face with Younes wasn’t easy for the father of three.

Sources say that Scott feels like he was left hanging after being invited to the Christmas event, seeing Kourtney cuddling up to her new man and consequently being told that he’s not allowed to bring Richie to the party.

Previous reports have claimed that Sofia is heavily under the impression that Scott Disick’s baby mother is no fan of her, and because of it, she wouldn’t want the aspiring model to be attending events concerning the Kardashian family.

While Scott Disick was beyond respectful towards Younes, he’s desperate to have a conversation with Kourtney about the way things were handled because if she wants to keep things peaceful on both ends, she has to respect the fact that the self-proclaimed Lord Disick is also seeing someone new.

It would be selfish for Scott to constantly show up to events organized by the Kardashians and be in the presence of his ex-girlfriend’s new man, while his new lover gets shunned simply because the TV personality reportedly doesn’t like Sofia.

No word on whether or not Scott Disick spent any time with Richie during Christmas.