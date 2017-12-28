Blac Chyna Furious Over Kardashian Claims She Ditched Daughter For Nightclub Amid Lawsuit Drama

Blac Chyna is furious over Rob Kardashian’s claims that she ditched their daughter, Dream, to party with her friends at a Hollywood nightclub, according to reports.

In official court documents, the reality star notes that Dream was reportedly left with their nanny so that Blac Chyna could enjoy a wild night out with her closest pals, and that was said to have been just months after the birth of the little girl.

There’s no doubt that Rob Kardashian was absolutely livid upon finding out that his former partner had left their daughter at home because she felt the need to party with friends, but Blac Chyna denies all of it.

Apparently, the socialite was paid a significant sum of money to make a paid appearance at a nightclub in Los Angeles, and she left their daughter in the care of an employee.

Rob Kardashian sees things otherwise, particularly because Dream was only a few months old at the time, and leaving her at such a young age is something he considers irresponsible.

The reality star is said to be paying Blac Chyna a whopping $20,000 a month in child support, but if Rob gets his ways, with all the things he’s bringing to light in the ongoing court drama, he could potentially gain full custody of the daughter he shares with the former stripper.

Blac Chyna had filed countless lawsuits against Rob and his sisters for reportedly tarnishing her brand and ruining the chances of the former couple shooting the second season of their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, which was canceled after just one season.

According to Blac Chyna, the Kardashians had intervened and blocked the chances of another series from happening, and the naked photo leakage on Rob’s end over the summer continued to hurt the mother of two’s brand, and now, she’s seeking compensation.

Blac Chyna has remained quiet regarding matters concerning her lawsuit battle on social media, but as the source already explains, the socialite is looking to win every single lawsuit that’s been filed against Rob and his family members.

Whether that will end up being the case has yet to be determined.