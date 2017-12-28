Post Office Hours New Year’s Eve Weekend: Mail Delivery Schedule USPS, UPS, FedEx New Year’s Day 2018

It’s another three-day holiday weekend and as we prepare to ring in 2018, there seems to be some confusion about the mail delivery schedule for New Year’s Eve weekend. Will the U.S. Post Office, UPS, and FedEx be out and about delivering mail and packages, or will all three delivery services come to a halt until business resumes on January 2, 2018?

Here’s the scoop on the holiday mail delivery schedules for the U.S. Postal Service, as well as UPS and FedEx, so you can plan accordingly if you have to drop a package off or if you are expecting an important piece of mail to arrive at your home or business.

U.S. Postal Service holiday schedule

According to the US Postal Service, mail will be delivered according to the normal Saturday schedule on December 30, and all branch offices will be open regular business hours, typically 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you have mail that needs to go out, the USPS recommends that you place any mail and small packages in a blue collection box by 12 Noon on Saturday as mail may not be collected from the boxes on Sunday and Monday.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

All US Post Office locations will be closed on Sunday, December 31, but some Amazon packages may be delivered — check the tracking information on your Amazon account to confirm the delivery date.

New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, so that means all government offices, including the USPS, will be closed on the first day of 2018. There won’t be any mail delivered on January 1 unless it’s a Priority Express Guaranteed package marked with holiday delivery guaranteed.

UPS and FedEx New Year’s weekend schedule

400tmax

According to the UPS Compass blog, it will be business as usual on Friday, December 29, and select packages (Worldwide Express, Next Day Air, and 2nd Day Air) will be delivered on Saturday. However, there will not be any pickups or deliveries on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day except for Express Custom Critical packages.

All FedEx locations will be open regular business hours on Friday, December 29 and all Home Delivery packages will be delivered on Saturday, December 30. There won’t be any pickups or deliveries on New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1, 2018).