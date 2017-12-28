iPhone X Jailbreaks Are Available But Pointless At This Time

It hasn’t been long since the release of the iPhone X, but hackers are already able to create jailbreaks for the device. Although jailbreaking is possible, there are a few reasons why it’s pointless at this time.

iOS device jailbreaks have been popular, as they remove the restrictions and allow users to install apps that are not available in the Apple store. As always, jailbreaks come with a warning that it might not always work properly and users should proceed at their own risk.

One of the latest and publicly available iOS jailbreaks is called LiberiOS, created by Jonathan Levin. It works on devices with iOS 11.1.2, including the iPhone X and iPhone 8. Its availability, however, is not good news at all, according to BGR. First, LiberiOS is a tethered jailbreak, which means that the user will have to do the jailbreaking process every single time their device reboots.

The jailbreak also only works on iOS 11.0 and iOS 11.1.2. As Apple has stopped signing these software versions, those who have upgraded to iOS 11.2 or later will not be able to downgrade and jailbreak their device using LiberiOS.

But the biggest reason installing LiberiOS jailbreak on your iPhone X or iPhone 8 is pointless is the unsupported Cydia. Cydia is currently not available on the 64-bit-only iOS 11, and that just means you can’t install any iOS apps that are only found in this store. On one hand, jailbreak lovers expect the Cydia support issue to be resolved in the near future.

If you still want to take the risk and try to jailbreak your iOS device, TechWorm shared a tutorial on how to do it. Check out first if the jailbreak supports your device and remember to create a backup of all your data before proceeding.

Meanwhile, there is another jailbreak software called Meridian, which supports 64-bit iPhones or iPads running iOS 10.3.3. Wccftech reports that the software has been in the works for quite a while, and most 64-bit devices have probably been updated to iOS 11. Those who have stayed put with iOS 10.3 might just get their reward, although there is no ETA yet on the public release of Meridian. Here’s the demo video teased on Twitter.