‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Gets Jealous, Nick Focused On Sharon After Scott And Abby’s Kiss

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will think over his recent discovery of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott’s (Daniel Hall) steamy kiss. Nick will not stay quiet about this. He will probably tell Sharon (Sharon Case) what he saw, but first, he will confront Abby and Scott.

According to Soap Central, Nick hasn’t been Scott’s biggest fan and has looked for a reason to end his relationship with Sharon. Never in his wildest dreams did he expect Scott to cheat on Sharon with Abby. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will put two and two together and realize that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) probably saw Scott and Abby kiss and that was the reason for her attitude toward him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that when Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) get home from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) vow renewal ceremony, he reveals he saw Abby and Scott kissing in the dining room. As you can imagine, Nick was in shock over the incident, and he wasn’t sure what to do.

One of Nick’s biggest fears was that Scott could end up his daughter’s stepfather. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that against Chelsea’s advise, he decides to let Sharon know what’s been going on with Scott and Abby. He isn’t sure if she will believe him, but he has to try to convince her to kick her cheating boyfriend to the curb.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 1 reveal that Scott and Sharon will have a heated confrontation. It’s clear that Nick spilled the beans and Scott’s been outed as a cheater. Sharon will push him to tell her the truth about his relationship with Abby.

Nothing prepared Sharon for the biggest shocker of all — Scott confesses that he and Abby had sex in the storage unit. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon cannot believe her ears and she realizes that she was right all along about Abby.

Sonja Flemming / CBS Images

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott and Sharon won’t be the only couple facing hard times as Chelsea and Nick’s relationship hits a snag. Nick will rant about Scott to Chelsea. He will promise to protect Sharon from Scott’s clutches. That’s when Chelsea begins to have a problem with Nick’s position.

Chelsea has been through this once before with Sharon. Young and the Restless spoilers state that a few years ago, Adam tried to save Sharon from legal trouble after she burned down the ranch. Chelsea had to issue an ultimatum –it was either her or Sharon. Adam ultimately chose her, but it was a bumpy road. Chelsea starts to sense Sharon may start some drama in her relationship with Nick.

As Chelsea struggles to control her jealousy, Nick will do everything he can to drive Scott away from his ex-wife. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick will start to realize he has feelings for Sharon and begin to neglect Chelsea. It’s only a matter of time before Nick and Chelsea’s relationship ends after Christian’s paternity shocker comes out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.