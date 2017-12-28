Jax Taylor Claims Stassi Schroeder Tried To Sabotage His Modeling Career, Beat Him With A Tennis Racket

Jax Taylor recently reflected on his past relationship with Stassi Schroeder.

Years after the couple’s strained relationship came to an end, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on a podcast episode, where he admitted that things between himself and Stassi Schroeder frequently became violent and even cost him at least one modeling job.

“She’s broken some cellphones; she smashed my face with a tennis racket; she keyed my car,” Jax Taylor revealed to hosts Megan Segura and Rachael Roberts during a recent appearance on the Daily Dish Podcast.

According to Jax Taylor, he once booked a modeling job as the dad on a Carnival cruise commercial. However, because he was going to be starring alongside another actor who would be playing his wife, Stassi Schroeder became extremely jealous and allegedly contacted his client and informed him that Taylor would not be participating with the project.

“I didn’t even know she did it and I woke up the next morning and I’m checking my email. They’re like, ‘Yeah we found somebody else,'” he recalled.

Although Jax Taylor was likely quite upset about what Stassi Schroeder had done he never retaliated against her and told The Daily Dish Podcast that he was simply too scared to do so.

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder’s relationship came to an end a short time after Vanderpump Rules began. As fans will recall, Taylor cheated on Schroeder a number of times and even slept with her longtime best friend Kristen Doute. Since then, they have both moved on, Taylor with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright and Schroeder with Patrick Meagher. However, while Taylor and Cartwright are going strong, despite the fact that he cheated on her as well, Schroeder’s relationship with Meagher came to an end in August.

Jax Taylor has seemed to make a habit of cheating on his girlfriends but fortunately for him, his current flame didn’t dump him earlier this year after he admitted to sleeping with their friend and co-star Faith Stowers. In fact, they recently checked out a location for their future wedding.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don't miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.