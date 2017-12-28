Solo: A Star Wars Story will be out next year and with it ample marketing for the franchise. Of course, with Star Wars comes merchandising of toys. These amusements are usually good at giving people an idea of what to expect in a movie before it comes out and there is a reported leak via Star Wars News Net displaying pictures of Lego’s two figures and a list of Funko toys.

Thandie Newton is on the cast list for the Han Solo flick, but Star Wars News Net thinks a recent Lego figure could be her character. Director Ron Howard has been posting photos from his set via his social media pages and he did have one with Newton by his side. ScreenCrush speculated that she could be playing someone from the Imperial side. Judging by Ron having partially covered a shoulder patch on her jacket in a posed photo, that was how they formed their conclusion. Star Wars News Net figured otherwise with the newly leaked Lego photo.

A second photo of Boba Fett followed that had a different appearance. So it was speculated that he may or may not make a return. Could this possibly introduce a launching point regarding the rivalry between him and Han Solo?

Add to the mix a Funko POP! bobblehead list of toys. Eleven of them were listed as “Red Cup,” which is the code for the now Solo: A Star Wars Story movie title. Other than that, there’s nothing to be told beyond that list.

There’s also another Lego photo showing a new line of toys. Star Wars News Net said that it was suggested the pictures refer back to the old Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith flicks. However, the advertised Solo: A Star Wars Story April 20, 2018 release date indicates a discrepancy between that time and that of Funko’s “sell date”. It’s also good to know that they are reusing characters from older movies. If you think about it, this may help people (kids) play catch up.

Moving forward, Yakface threw up a list of toys from the Black Series.

2x Han Solo

2x Imperial Range Trooper

1x Captain Lando Calrissian

1x Grand Moff Tarkin

1x Death Squad Commander (40th Anniv. repack)

1x Jawa (40th Anniv. repack)

So how do you think these toys may correlate with Solo: A Star Wars Story? Do you see the return of Boba Fett as a selling point if he comes back? The bounty hunter’s movie is already in development. That said, do you think it would make sense to tie them both together?