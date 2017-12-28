‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill And Steffy’s Betrayal Exposed, Who’s Taking Whose Side?

It is only a matter of time before Bill and Steffy’s secret is revealed. Their betrayal of Liam will be a huge reason for an outrage among people close to them. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that their family members will take sides once the truth comes out.

Liam (Scott Clifton) will be enraged and his world will crash down. When the baby news came out, he feels like everything is going his way and his marriage with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is becoming stronger. But how can he accept that his wife slept with his father? Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) will face his rage and the price to pay will be too high, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Aside from Liam, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will explode in anger when he finds out that his fierce enemy took his daughter to bed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the two will engage in a brawl. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who is now engaged with Ridge, will also feel a bit betrayed. She was hoping Bill will experience some suffering after they broke up, but he fixated on Steffy instead.

Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) may take the side of his ex. He always has a soft spot for Steffy, so he will go easy on her. Katie (Heather Tom), on one hand, will say that Steffy and Bill are both to blame for their mistakes. There is no acceptable reason for their dirty deed, not even the kiss Liam shared with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Steffy and Bill will ask Liam’s forgiveness, but it will be close to impossible. He will away from his marriage with Steffy, at least for a while, as he deals with despair. Steffy will remind him that they have their baby, but Liam will doubt it is his. His wife will take out the paternity test results that show Liam is the father, but it will only infuriate Liam further.

As for this father, Liam will be up for a revenge. Hitting his wallet will be an ideal way to make him pay for sleeping with his son’s wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.