‘The Voice’: Will Jennifer Hudson And Miley Cyrus Ever Return As Coaches?

After it was announced earlier this year that Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson would be leaving The Voice as coaches after Season 13, fans have been wondering if the duo will ever return to the series again — and now they’re revealing their fate.

The two coaches, who will be replaced by returning coach Alicia Keys and new coach Kelly Clarkson on Season 14 in February, opened up about potentially returning to the show once again in a new interview, where they made it pretty clear that fans of the NBC series likely haven’t seen the last of them just yet.

“I would like to come back any time because I love making music,” Miley recently told Parade about potentially returning to the show at some point in the future, joking that she had a lot of fun this year explaining the dynamic between fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine to Jennifer after she previously appeared on Season 12.

“I will say that it has been so much fun sitting next to Jennifer,” the “Malibu” singer said of her second appearance on the series after taking a break for the first round of shows in 2017. “It’s been fun to be the one to explain the dynamic… [Blake and Adam] have been doing this together for so long, they have their dynamic, they have their shtick.”

Jennifer also confessed that she too is hoping to return to the show again at some point. She won’t appear in Season 14 and will instead be heading back across the pond to The Voice U.K. after winning the British version of the show earlier this year.

“I love all these guys. I have had a great time. It has been a lot of fun,” Jennifer told Parade of being a part of Season 13 with Miley, Blake, and Adam.

The most recent round marked her first time sitting in a red spinning chair on the U.S. version of the talent search.

“It’s great to be around a lot of talent,” she continued of being a part of The Voice. “I am grateful for the experience and I would love to come back.”

While NBC hasn’t yet confirmed if Cyrus or Hudson will be back for Season 15 — which is expected to debut in the second half of 2018 — it was revealed earlier this year that neither Miley nor Jennifer would be back for the first round of shows in the New Year.

Hudson confirmed that she would be heading back to The Voice U.K. in January, meaning she wouldn’t be able to compete on the U.S. version, while Cyrus revealed that she wouldn’t be back again for the next round of shows while chatting with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Miley revealed that she was “done” with the show back in October, telling the former America’s Got Talent judge that she likely won’t return as coach in late 2018, either.

“This is not my last season maybe forever, but this season I don’t have any more seasons lined up,” Cyrus then said of leaving the show this year. “So, I’m done.”

The “Younger Now” singer then added that she was contemplating how to spend her time now that her Monday and Tuesday nights won’t be taken up by the episodes. Cyrus told the host that she’s “wondering what else I can do” going forward.

As for Jennifer, she shared a number of sweet messages on Instagram after Team Blake’s Chloe Kohanski was confirmed as the big winner on December 19. She expressed her love for the Voice franchise after joining with Miley earlier this year.

“So very honored to be a part of the @nbcthevoice family!” Hudson captioned one photo of herself backstage at the show following the finale last week.

The former American Idol contestant then told her followers that she was incredibly grateful to have not only a seat on the U.S. version but also on the British series.

“Another [The Voice] down! To think I have two Voice chairs, in two different countries – and two Voice families, whom both I love dearly!” she wrote, calling being on both versions “beyond full circle!”

Season 14 of The Voice — with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys — will premiere on February 26 on NBC.