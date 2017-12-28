‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of Jan 1-5: Angry Jason Confronts Carly And JaSam NYE Kiss Video!

General Hospital spoilers for the week of Monday, January 1 through Friday, January 5 reveal that Carly’s called on the carpet for going back to her scheming ways, a father tries to get close to his child, paternity results are in, and Cassandra’s wicked ways disrupt lives in Port Charles. On New Year’s Day, there is no GH episode but then fresh plots kick off with a new show Tuesday, January 2 of the ABC soap. Here’s a look at the action next week in these GH spoilers as Jason considers running away from problems.

GH Spoilers For Tuesday, January 2

According to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is called out for her devious plot against “DreAm.” This week, Carly sabotages Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) car to keep him away from Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) on New Year’s Eve. Sam has a moment with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). They are interrupted, but not before they kiss, as you can see in the video down below.

A furious Jason goes to confront Carly who is, as always, unapologetic about doing what she thinks is best for him. Sam and Drew are also angry. GH spoilers tease that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is in a bind dealing with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck). Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) calls Ava Jerome (Maura West), who suspects he’s up to something with Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin).

General Hospital Spoilers For January 3

The latest GH spoilers promise that Julian Jerome (William deVry) is happy to be free of prison and wants his new life to be complete. That means he needs to have time with his son Leo. Julian pleads with Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) to be reasonable and let him see their child. Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos) struggles with her Charles Street landlord and reaches out to Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for help.

Other spoilers for the ABC soap indicate that Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) tracks down Anna for some assistance. It seems that the opioid crisis is kicking into high gear, as Cassandra’s drugs flood the streets and put lives at risk. Franco (Roger Howarth) is determined to get answers about his past with Drew and is confused by what he discovers. This affects his life with Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst).

GH Spoilers For Thursday, January 4

Some new General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps predict that Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) hopes the paternity test brings Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) some peace of mind, but it won’t. All Nathan finds out is that he’s not a Cassadine. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) spills too much tea talking to Dr. Obrecht (Liesl Obrecht), but will she tell Dr. O about the paternity test and send her into a tailspin?

Anna heads to the ICU to see a victim of Cassandra’s drug trafficking. Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) works on her new story, but things aren’t going as she wants. GH spoilers hint that Lulu colors outside the lines to get what she wants and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) doesn’t like it. Jason decides he needs an assist and calls on Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to help find the mysterious traitor.

General Hospital Spoilers For January 5

GH spoilers for the week of January 1-5 indicate that on Friday, Kiki talks to Griffin for answers. The duo is planning a surprise for Ava, but she misinterprets their actions and assumes the worst. Ava battles against her insecurities, but will she win? Nathan jumps to conclusions once he’s got the paternity test results in hand and must confront his mother again.

Carly has to answer for her New Year’s scheme from Sam and Drew even as she’s plotting against Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). Catch up now on GH scoop on Drew’s secret wife (it’s not Kim), Julian’s shocking new romance, and the reveal of Nathan’s brother living in Port Charles. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.