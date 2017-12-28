Demi Lovato Swimsuit Photo On Instagram Reportedly ‘Nearly Broke The Internet’

Demi Lovato posted a photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit that reportedly “nearly broke the internet,” according to Billboard. The star is seen wearing a low-cut, black-and-white striped swimsuit that had a plunging neckline all the way down to the middle of her stomach; the swimwear also had a red cherry print.

Lovato captioned the image, “In (love) with this bathing suit.”

Billboard explains that the photo Demi Lovato posted online Wednesday is one of her most popular recent shares on social media with her 63 million followers, generating over 3 million likes. Given the actress and singer’s struggles with bulimia and body issues, the Instagram post shows how far Lovato has come in her journey to overcome those obstacles. As the article notes, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told People in April that she’s “feeling better” than she’s “ever felt” about herself.

The 25-year-old told People that it’s about self-love, adding that it’s important for everyone to tell themselves daily that they’re beautiful. She adds that it’s important to be “gentle” with yourself and feel as though you can eat carbs without feeling guilty and that life is too short to care about what others think.

Demi Lovato has been sober for over five years and feels great. Her mother and grandmother struggled with bulimia and the star herself was a victim of the disorder herself at age 12. Addictions to alcohol, cocaine, and OxyContin later followed before she was successfully treated for it. The photo of her Instagram post in the swimsuit (seen below) proves how far she’s progressed with her well-being, inside and out. Fans expressed their joy to see Lovato having a healthy body image and were praising how great she looks.

Demi Lovato was in the news last week over a “bizarre” outfit she wore at the Y100 Jingle Ball in Florida. She had on denim chaps with a denim suspender belt that was worn over a lacy black lingerie piece. She definitely turned heads, the Sun reports. It was mentioned in the article that Lovato recently said she’s open to dating men and women. She’s elaborated that she’s “open to human connection” and that sexuality isn’t a factor to her because she’s “always felt” fine with forming a relationship with both men and women.

When it comes to her private life and intimate relationships, however, Demi Lovato feels it has nothing to do with her music.