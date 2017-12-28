Who Is Erica Garner, Eric Garner’s Daughter Who Suffered A Heart Attack, And What’s Her Age

Eric Garner’s daughter, Erica Garner, aged 27, was hospitalized just a few days ago following a heart attack. According to the latest report, Erica’s medical emergency caused major brain damage due to insufficient oxygen to the brain. This is as outlined by a post on her Twitter account which states, “Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much.” The account is under the control of a close associate. She was diagnosed as having an enlarged heart in August following a cardiac arrest. Giving birth had apparently put a strain on her heart, leading to the condition.

Her father, Eric Garner, died in 2014 after being put in a choke-hold by Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo. His death caused nationwide protests against racially motivated police brutality. Eric Garner’s daughter has been at the forefront of the fight against police brutality ever since. Presently, she is reportedly in a coma and is hospitalized at Brooklyn’s Woodhull Hospital. She has suffered two serious heart attacks this year. The first was in August after giving birth to her son. The second happened this month and was triggered by an asthma attack.

Her Father’s Death

The death of Erica Garner’s father, Eric Garner, inspired the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement. His arrest was captured on camera as he repeated, “I can’t breathe” numerous times. In 2007, he had submitted a complaint to the court against a police officer who allegedly performed a cavity search on him on the street. The crime that led to his arrest and subsequent death in 2014 was selling loose cigarettes, which are basically single cigarettes without the U.S. tax stamp. He had apparently resisted being handcuffed, which led to the use of force. Four police officers held him down as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

In a video taken by his friend just before the arrest, Eric is heard telling the officers to leave him alone as he is not selling cigarettes, adding, “Please just leave me alone. I told you the last time, please just leave me alone.” Tragically, Eric Garner’s daughter, Erica Garner, is now unconscious in a medical facility. Her friends and supporters are praying for her recovery.