Dana White Says Floyd Mayweather Could Fight In The UFC Ahead Of Meeting With His Camp

Last week Floyd Mayweather denied that he will make a transition to MMA after telling fans he could cross the billion-dollar mark in career earnings if he was to join the UFC on a three-fight deal. According to UFC president Dana White, Floyd Mayweather could be having second thoughts.

In an interview on Fox Sports 1 program Undisputed, Dana reveals to host Skip and Shannon that he has a meeting with Floyd Mayweather’s camp to discuss a possible agreement. Dana White reminds viewers how unlikely the blockbuster boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather was at one point.

Dana White smiles as he tells Skip that he has a meeting with Floyd Mayweather crew and says that “anything is possible” regarding Floyd “Money” Mayweather signing a deal with the UFC. When asked whether Floyd Mayweather will attend the meeting, Dana stated that it is unlikely.

Dana also reveals the UFC’s plan to get into boxing in 2018 and previously expressed interest in working with British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

Floyd Mayweather has teased fans with training videos while Conor McGregor had an NSFW response to the undefeated boxer shutting down the rumor.

Most analysts doubt Floyd Mayweather’s chances in MMA as they did McGregor’s in boxing.

Floyd Mayweather was adamant that he will not transition to MMA in a phone interview with Fight Hype.

“I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. Would and could do is different things. I’m not going to do it though.”

However, during the buildup to the McGregor boxing match, Floyd repeatedly denied that he was in negotiations with the UFC.

Dana White previously stated that the UFC was in talks with Floyd Mayweather in an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The enticing offer will see Floyd’s 50-0 record untarnished while seeing how his boxing skills translate into MMA.

As McGregor stepping into the boxing ring captured the public’s curiosity, Mayweather doing the same in MMA will likely have similar results. The boxing bout billed as “The Money Fight” did an estimated 4.4 million domestic PPV buys with international numbers possibly being as high as 6.7 million.

It is a question of whether 40-year-old Floyd Mayweather can walk away from another potential $100 million payday.