Scheana Marie Is Struggling To Figure Out Robert Valletta Romance: ‘Some Days I Cry Myself To Sleep’

Scheana Marie is struggling to work through her current relationship status with ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta.

During a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke out about her current relationship with the actor, revealing that because she has never stayed friends with an ex-boyfriend, she’s a bit confused at where they stand.

“That’s why this whole thing with Rob and I is so weird because it kind of feels like we’re still dating,” Scheana Marie explained to the Daily Dish on December 28.

According to Scheana Marie, she doesn’t feel like they are just friends. So, rather than consider them as friends, the reality star and waitress has described the relationship between herself and Robert Parks-Valletta as “friends with benefits,” meaning they are doing just about everything but dating exclusively.

“I’m still trying to figure out how to do that. Some days are easy, some days I cry myself to sleep,” she admitted.

Earlier this month, Robert Parks-Valletta shared a post on Instagram regarding his friendship with Scheana Marie and his ongoing role on Vanderpump Rules Season 6. However, according to Scheana Marie, she doesn’t agree with everything he said about their relationship.

“He’s just totally cool being friends, but then it is confusing sometimes. It feels like we’re still dating, but we’re not,” she said.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta were first linked to one another in December of last year when they were seen enjoying a holiday party together just weeks after the reality star announced her plans to divorce Mike Shay. Then, during the filming of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special in February, the couple confirmed their romance. Shay was understandably saddened by the news of his then-wife moving on from their marriage with someone new prior to their divorce being finalized.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta continued to date one another for months until the actor announced their breakup in the comments section of his Instagram page in October. Since then, the former couple has spent time together as friends and attended a number of events in Los Angeles.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.