Dan Switzen’s Facebook, Twitter Pages Gone As 44-Year-Old CNBC Director Accused Of Filming 18-Year-Old Nanny

The Facebook page of Dan Switzen, a married man with kids who was recently arrested in New York, is still visible via a Google cache of the “Get Fit With Dan on Facebook” page. As reported by the New York Daily News, Dan is a 44-year-old man who worked with financial guru Suze Orman, who can be seen in the above photo at a Halloween gala at The Waldorf Astoria in 2008. Switzen worked with Suze at CNBC as a director, but he has gotten in trouble for allegedly using his director skills to hide a spy camera in his bathroom inside a tissue box.

Switzen’s 18-year-old nanny, who lives inside the Westchester home with Dan and his family, told authorities that one of her friends found the camera in the bathroom when visiting on November 13. Both of the nanny’s friends are also 18 years of age. After the startling discovery, the camera was delivered to police in Pleasantville, New York, shortly before 8 p.m. that same evening. Police were able to retrieve “incriminating images” on the camera’s memory card.

Afterward, Switzen was arrested for illegally surveilling people, which is a felony. Dan is being called a “decent family man” by his attorney, Jeffrey Chartier, but he is facing loads of backlash online, even as Switzen’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter account have all disappeared. The Google cache of Dan’s Twitter page is also still alive as of this writing, which was previously found on Twitter under the name and handle Dan Switzen (@DanDirector).

According to Heavy, Switzen was the director of The Suze Orman Show for more than 10 years, as well as a director for CNBC’s Power Lunch show, although it isn’t clear how long Dan directed the latter program and if he is still employed with CNBC or not.

According to the complaint against Switzen accusing Dan of placing the hidden camera in the bathroom inside the tissue box with the alleged intention of filming the nanny or others in various states of undress. Dan did not have to post bail upon his release, but the charge Switzen faces is a class E felony that could get him up to four years in prison, according to New York state law.