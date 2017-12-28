‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Makes A Demand, Wants To Know Brady’s True Intentions

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 1 reveal Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) makes a demand. She confronts Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and wants to know if he is just playing with her heart. Even though that was his plan, he might have to face the truth. He really does have romantic feelings for his adversary. Will he admit to how he truly feels or continue to live in denial?

Fans were surprised when it was reported that Brady and Eve would share a kiss. However, with how they feel about each other, there were questions about the intentions. Was Brady seducing Eve or was it the other way around?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Carolyn Topol Talk suggest that Brady’s plan to neutralize Eve is by making her believe they have an attraction. However, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) seems to think there is more going on. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chloe will confront Brady about how he really feels about Eve Kiriakis.

In the past, Chloe has been right about Brady’s hidden feelings about certain women. If she is talking to him about Eve, then she must notice something that Brady can’t admit to himself.

It seems that the writers might end up putting Brady and Eve together. On Instagram, Eric Martsolf shared a DOOLmoji of the two characters. In a convertible, they are driving off together. The actor also wrote that Brady and Eve are “Brave.” Even though some people are intrigued by the possible relationship, some others are not looking forward to this pairing.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that in the next few weeks, Brady and Eve will continue to get closer. It should be interesting to see what the writers have planned for these two. Even if they end up together, there will still be some conflict. They both want control over Basic Black. Plus, there is the issue of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). He certainly will not approve of Brady and Eve getting involved in a romantic relationship. Fans will have to wait and see what happens with this situation.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.