Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Visit Potential Wedding Location, Prepare To Get Married

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright visited the castle where she wants to get married on Wednesday night.

Just weeks after Jax Taylor confirmed he cheated on Brittany Cartwright with their friend, Faith Stowers, the Vanderpump Rules couple arrived at The Castle Post to check out the venue.

“I get to feel like a princess tonight,” Brittany Cartwright told her fans and followers on Twitter of her visit.

Then, after fans asked Jax Taylor if the venue was the same castle that Brittany Cartwright recently said she’d like to get married in, Taylor confirmed it was.

“Yeah!!! We are checking it out tonight with the family,” he wrote.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s visit to the castle comes just weeks after the couple spoke to Life & Style magazine about their future plans to wed. At the time, Cartwright said there was a castle in Kentucky where she hoped to get married and said she wanted a fairy-tale wedding.

“I want a winter wedding,” she added, “with snow on the ground and red roses everywhere.”

Weeks after the interview was conducted, Jax Taylor was accused and ultimately admitted to cheating on his girlfriend after two years of dating. Luckily for Taylor, however, he seemingly got off easy and just days after learning of the affair, Cartwright returned to their Los Angeles home and hopped back into bed with her unfaithful partner.

While Jax Taylor’s girlfriend continues to face backlash over her decision to get back together with her cheating boyfriend so quickly, she doesn’t seem to be taking any of her fans’ concerns seriously. Instead, she and Taylor seem to be heading towards the next step in their relationship: marriage.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t announced that they are engaged quite yet, Cartwright has been sporting a mysterious ring on her left hand for the past several months. The ring, seen in the image of Taylor and Cartwright above, appears to be a lot like the engagement ring of Katie Maloney, who tied the knot with Tom Schwartz last year.

