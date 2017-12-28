Yolanda Hadid Prepares For The Premiere Of Her New Show ‘Making A Model’ After ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Yolanda Hadid is returning to television less than two years after her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Instagram earlier this week, the former Bravo TV reality star announced that her new show, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, would premiere on Lifetime TV next month — on the same day as her 54th birthday.

“So excited for the premiere of my new show ‘Making A Model’ on my birthday 1-11-18 with this great talent and their moms for the love of the dream,” Yolanda Hadid wrote on Instagram on December 27, along with a photo of herself and her co-stars.

Yolanda Hadid first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its third season as the ex-wife of Lisa Vanderpump’s then-best friend Mohamed Hadid. However, Hadid’s relationship with Vanderpump ultimately became strained, and as she grew close to Vanderpump’s on-screen nemesis, Brandi Glanville, the two women cut ties completely.

In addition to her relationship drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda Hadid was also faced with allegations of faking or exaggerating her Lyme disease diagnosis and symptoms, which she denied. As fans of the series will recall, Lisa Rinna first brought up the possibility of Munchausen syndrome during Season 5, suggesting that Hadid only thought she was suffering from the intense side effects of Lyme disease.

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Yolanda Hadid confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June of last year after starring on the reality series in a full-time role for four seasons. At the time, the mother of three told her fans and followers on Instagram that she would have appreciated a more graceful exit than the one she had during the show’s sixth season but noted that she was happy to bring the privacy back into her home.

Yolanda Hadid then told fans that she was feeling grateful for the opportunity she had to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four years and said she would be focusing her attention moving forward on her health and her family.

To see more of Yolanda Hadid and her co-stars, tune into the premiere of Making a Model on January 11 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime TV.