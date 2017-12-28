Watch Gabi Garcia Miss Weight As 53-Year-Old Opponent Shinobu Kandori Berates Her And Storms Off Stage

Gabi Garcia is scheduled to face Shinobu Kandori on the December 31 at Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 event. However, the 32-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout missed weight by 27 pounds, which makes her 70 pounds heavier than her 53-year-old opponent, Shinobu Kandori.

According to Bloody Elbow, Garcia weighed in just over 236 pounds, which is well over the 209-pound limit. Her opponent weighed in at 162 pounds, which is about 47 pounds under the weight class.

In the weigh-in video, which you can watch below, Shinobu Kandori can be heard yelling at Garcia for missing weight. The 53-year-old MMA fighter calls Garcia a “disgrace” in Japanese before storming off the stage.

It is unclear whether the fight will continue after the weight cut debacle. The Brazilian grappler revealed on social media that she was cutting water weight, which suggests that she could come into the fight much heavier.

As a decorated BJJ practitioner, Garcia made a transition to MMA in 2015 and has gone on to win four fights with the latest ending in a no contest. Garcia accidentally eye-poked Oksana Gagloeva just 16 seconds into the fight and her opponent was unable to continue.

Garcia was meant to fight Shinobu Kandori in Rizin 4 last year but was replaced by then 49-year-old Yumiko Hotta. Garcia won the viral MMA bout by TKO.

The 32-year-old responded to a tweet about whether she will get a replacement fight to which she replied “nope.” Garcia, who is helping her friend Cris Cyborg train for UFC 219, said she will explain why she missed weight.

Garcia also said that she is still working in a Twitter snapshot that shows her signing autographs. In another tweet, the MMA fighter suggests that she is still cutting weight and fans should stay tuned.

Many MMA fans have criticized the event for the age and weight discrepancy between the two opponents.

#RizinFF Update: Gabi Garcia was 12 kgs over. Opponent Shinobu Kandori freaked out and started yelling “this is a disgrace”. Sakikibara came on stage and said “competitionwise, we cannot make this happen.” Stay tuned. — Joe Ferraro (@ShowdownJoe) December 28, 2017

Garcia and Kandori had to be separated by stage in a scuffle backstage where the two MMA fighters berated each other in Portuguese and Japanese, respectively. Kandori was not intimidated by the much larger Garcia and they both had to be separated by security.

Gabi Garcia and 53-year old Kandori Shinobu get into near scuffle backstage at #RIZIN2017– They fight this weekend. Order through @FiteTV here: https://t.co/mI3P4P85UR pic.twitter.com/A9TQKdK2fr — Eric Kowal (@MyMMANews) December 28, 2017

The event is scheduled to take place this Friday and it is unclear whether Gabi Garcia will remain on the card.