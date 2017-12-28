‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date, Spoilers: Mark Harmon Reveals Character’s Fate, Team To Meet New Pals And Enemy

Many fans are now excited about the up and coming new episodes of the NCIS Season 15, which took a two-week break in observance of the holidays. There have been rumors claiming that the series could possibly face cancellation after some of its major characters bid farewell on the previous installments. However, new reports suggest that the popular CBS show is nowhere near cancellation and its devoted followers could expect more in the weeks to come.

Despite the imminent exit of Pauley Perrette, recent spoilers suggest that there would be new personalities to be added to NCIS Season 15. As a matter of fact, TV Line previously reported that CBS is presently looking for a new female lead that is likely to replace the position of Abby Sciuto (Perrette). The publication shared that the new character would join the NCIS team after agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his associates find out about her special skill.

There are also reports saying that Patrick Labyorteaux and Gabrielle Carteris are set to appear in the forthcoming NCIS Season 15 episodes. Cartermatt reported that Patrick, who first appeared on the second episode of JAG, would be playing the role of Captain Bud J. Roberts Jr. while Gabrielle would play the role of a mother whose child is a primary witness to a crime. There two additional characters are expected to bring mowre twists and turns on the long-running American action police procedural television series.

In another report, the news outlet opened up about the possibility of Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton) being the newest enemy of Mark Harmon’s character and his team in NCIS Season 15. The publication recalled how Gabriel was able to trick Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Joan Sloane (Maria Bello) in a previous episode. It added that Gabriel could possibly be an adversary if “he finds a way to remain one step ahead of them at all times.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these speculations. Hence, ardent viewers of NCIS Season 15 should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Mark Harmon previously revealed to Entertainment Tonight Canada that he is not leaving the show anytime soon. The veteran actor said he would stay on the CBS series so long as his character is still part of the storyline. “It’s about those people that walk into that room and come up with the ideas… to generate character moments that we get to play. And currently, that’s as alive as it’s ever been,” the husband of Pam Dawber told the publication.

Catch the Episode 11 titled “High Tide” on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!