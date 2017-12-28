CBS46’s Amanda Davis Dies En Route To Dad’s Funeral, Daughter Melora Rivera Posts Instagram Tribute

Amanda Davis was a familiar face to those who watched the CBS 46 morning news anchor on a daily basis. Now, those same folks are mourning the sudden death of the 62-year-old, as reported by CBS 46. The station reports that Amanda died after experiencing a “massive spontaneous stroke” on Tuesday as she was passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport en route to her father’s funeral in San Antonio. As seen below, the last Twitter post from Amanda depicted a bouquet of flowers she received from a friend for her loss. That same post has become her own memorial tribute, where loved ones, friends, and fans are writing their condolences.

While Davis’ family has asked for privacy in the wake of Amanda’s death, her daughter, Melora Rivera, has posted an Instagram tribute to her mother, which shows a photo of Amanda and Melora and two heart emojis in the description. As reported by Heavy, Amanda’s daughter is famous in her own right, having starred in the movie Sparkle alongside Whitney Houston and as a writer for the TV series Being Mary Jane.

In 2014, Melora also gained fame for escaping to the roof of her Venice home when an indigent man, Christian Hicks, broke into her house and followed her to the roof before being arrested, as seen above and reported by People.

Thanks to my GF Debbie Turman for the lovely flowers as I️ grieve over the loss of my Pops❤️. His funeral is the 27th pic.twitter.com/TrZT3wxcZA — Amanda Davis (@AmandaCBS46) December 20, 2017

Amanda gained a legion of fans for her open demeanor when expressing her problems with alcoholism and devastation when an eight-year engagement ended. In segments named “Amanda Davis: In Her Own Words,” Davis let viewers in on personal issues close to her heart.

Although Amanda enjoyed a long and storied career in broadcast journalism, she also expressed fears over growing older and being replaced by younger reporters. Davis expressed her pride and joy in her daughter Melora, especially as her Hollywood accolades grew.

With her sudden and shocking death reverberating throughout the online and TV world, Amanda is gaining plenty of RIP wishes on social media as folks reminiscence about the woman who graced their TV screens for years and compare their favorite moments featuring Davis.