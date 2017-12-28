Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses With Travis Scott Amid Rumors That She Has Already Given Birth

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still going strong as the Texan rapper makes his debut in the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party photo shoot. The couple posed together in black and white photographs, with Jenner showing only the upper part of her body and Travis’s face partially visible behind the reality TV star.

In the photos, which you can see below, Kylie is wearing a leather jacket and diamond necklace with her hair down. Travis, on the other hand, is wearing a white T-shirt as he cuddles her in the intimate photoshoot.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has a fuller face in the photo, which is a sign that she is still pregnant. The 20-year-old reality TV star is reportedly due in February; however, rumors have been circulating that she may have already given birth.

According to Metro, Jenner sported a prominent baby bump in photos taken in September and November. As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to make a formal announcement that she is pregnant, some fans theorize that she may have already given birth.

A Kylie Jenner video allegedly showing off her baby bump back in January at the Golden Globe after-party is one of the latest fan theories to be debunked.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Christmas Eve pic.twitter.com/d2VEmxvbZY — Rodeo ???? (@RodeoTheAlbum) December 27, 2017

Kylie Jenner is likely still pregnant due to skipping the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card photo shoot, where she would be unable to hide her figure.

Kylie Jenner is the cover girl for Love magazine’s latest issue. The cover shows a headshot of the reality tv star wearing red lipstick. The photo was taken by her sister Kendall Jenner. Kylie talks to the magazine about growing up in the spotlight and how she manages all of her businesses.

The 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott recently released a collaborative album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Quavo. The joint effort by the hip-hop superstars is expected to sell between 95,000 to 120,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going into 2018 as a couple as they await the birth of their child. It is unclear when Kylie will make the formal announcement that she is pregnant.