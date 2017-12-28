Will LuAnn De Lesseps Be Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ After Drunken Arrest?

LuAnn de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve after reportedly getting drunk and becoming violent with police officers but according to a new report, the shocking event won’t cost the reality star her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Although LuAnn de Lesseps’ holiday arrest has been quite controversial with new details constantly being shared online in regard to her behavior leading up to the arrest, Page Six revealed on December 27 that Bravo TV wouldn’t be giving the boot to their longtime reality star.

“It won’t [jeopardize her position on the show]. Reality loves reality,” a source explained to the outlet.

LuAnn de Lesseps was charged with disorderly conduct and battery against a police officer after she was reportedly found in bed with a mystery man in a Palm Beach, Florida, hotel room that wasn’t registered to either of them. According to Page Six, de Lesseps was involved in a confrontation with police after she was discovered in the room and reportedly told them, “I’m going to f**king kill you!”

LuAnn de Lesseps is just one of many Real Housewives stars who have faced legal drama in recent years. As the outlet revealed, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams was arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license in 2014 and Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice spent 11 months behind bars on fraud charges in 2015.

While Porsha Williams and Teresa Giudice didn’t face any drama with Bravo TV in regard to their past legal troubles, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards didn’t return to her full-time role after she was arrested twice in 2015.

Prior to her public intoxication arrest, which included kicking a police officer, and her theft arrest, Kim Richards starred on the Beverly Hills-based Real Housewives series in a full-time role. Then, as she attempted to seek treatment for her addiction struggles, Richards’ role was reduced to part-time and now, she doesn’t appear on the show at all.

LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars have been filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City for the past several weeks.