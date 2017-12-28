‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Jan 1-5: Liam Dumps Steffy And Ridge Attacks Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, January 1 through Friday, January 5 reveal that the cheating secret explodes and life in LA will never be the same. This sets the stage for the return of Hope Lagan (recast with Annika Noelle) on Monday, January 8 and her upcoming rivalry with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for the soon-to-be-single Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The New Year kicks off with betrayal, accusations, and violence. Here’s a look at the B&B action coming next week. Monday, January 1, is a repeat episode, and then the new episodes start Tuesday.

B&B spoilers, Tuesday, January 2

On Tuesday, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stuns Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) when he approaches her about the mistakes he made back when they were a couple. It seems that Carter wants another shot with Maya despite her being married to Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and having baby Lizzie with him. Maya is shocked that Carter is trying to rekindle with her and stunned that he admitted his past errors and how poorly he treated her.

Bold and the Beautiful, Wednesday, January 3

The B&B spoilers for Wednesday from Soap Central promise that Liam discovers Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) cheating. It could be that Steffy is to blame for the discovery. She left the doctor’s office with the paternity test results (which may be inaccurate) and instead of throwing them out, she left them in her purse where they can easily be discovered. Liam explodes when he finds out she cheated and needed a paternity test and then he finds out the other man is his father.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy & Liam react to the big news, plus Thorne meddles in Brooke & Ridge’s relationship. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ag1QWNTOax pic.twitter.com/bKHVQz1pFk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2017

B&B spoilers, Thursday, January 4

Other new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy and Liam’s marriage is at the point of no return, according to She Knows Soaps. After finding out about the paternity test, Liam goes to confront his cheating, lying father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Bill will soon discover there are irreversible consequences to his actions. Not only does Liam come gunning for Bill, but so will Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and he assaults Bill when he finds out his enemy slept with his daughter.

Bold and the Beautiful, Friday, January 5

As the week closes out, B&B spoilers reveal that Steffy is in anguish over Liam dumping her and turns to an unlikely person for support. Steffy goes to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) looking for a sympathetic shoulder on which to cry. If anyone understands the allure of Bill and the problems it can cause, it’s Katie. Plus, Katie and Steffy will soon share a common problem when Hope returns on Monday.

With Katie’s romance with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) still a secret, Hope thinks he’s single, and with Liam dumping Steffy, he seems available too. That means Hope could go after either guy, according to the latest Bold spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest. Check out the B&B scoop about Thorne eyeing Katie for romance and Sally’s renewed hopes for romance with Liam. Come back soon for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.