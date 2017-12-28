Kailyn Lowry Calls Out Jenelle Evans For Threatening Her With Lawsuit After She Questions Child’s Paternity

Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, who recently sent her a letter of cease and desist.

As fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry shared the news with her fans and followers weeks ago, revealing that she was being threatened with a lawsuit for allegedly talking about Jenelle Evans and costing her jobs. However, in the weeks that followed, Evans has continued to share shocking gossip reports about Lowry and the rest of their co-stars.

On December 27, Kailyn Lowry reacted to a recent article shared on Jenelle Evans’ Facebook page, which suggested that Lowry had incorrectly identified the father of her third child, four-month-old Lux Russell.

“Jenelle don’t ever f**king try to scare me with a cease and desist when you’re posting this BULLS**T,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted.

As fans may have noticed, Jenelle Evans posted an article titled “Daddy Who?! Chris May Not Be Lux’s REAL Father” on December 27 and in the caption of her post, she told fans, “This is serious.” Right away, several fans flooded the post with comments, slamming Lowry for allegedly not being careful about the number of people she has been sleeping with.

Understandably, Kailyn Lowry wasn’t happy to see what Jenelle Evans posted on her official Facebook page and quickly called her out for having the nerve to send her a cease and desist letter at the same time she’s bashing her online.

In addition to the letter of cease and desist received by Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska also confirmed she received a letter from her co-star and immediately told fans that it didn’t make any sense that her co-star was taking legal action against her. As she explained, she doesn’t talk about Jenelle Evans anyways.

While Jenelle Evans claimed in her letter that her co-stars’ negative statements about her have allegedly cost her to lose out on job opportunities, she seems to be the one spreading gossip and harmful messages about the cast of Teen Mom 2.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime next year.