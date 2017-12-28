Kate Middleton’s Close Relationship With Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Making Pippa Middleton Feel ‘Shoved Out’

Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa, are reportedly at odds, and Meghan Markle might be to blame. As the Duchess of Cambridge prepares for her third baby with Prince William, insiders claim that her growing friendship with the Suits star has driven a wedge between her and Pippa.

Inside Kate And Pippa’s Feud

An inside source told Life & Style that Pippa and Kate used to be great friends but are now feuding in private. The source says that the sisters used to talk daily and pretty much do everything together. Now that Markle is in the picture, however, their dynamic has changed. With the actress living next door to Kate at Kensington Palace, Pippa feels as though she’s the unwanted third wheel. Pippa apparently confronted Kate about how she feels, but that only led to a bigger rift between the siblings.

“Kate fought back and told Pippa that it’s her duty to make Meghan feel welcomed,” the insider explained. “Pippa likes Meghan but doesn’t want to lose her sister to Harry’s bride-to-be.”

Markle Spends Time With Kate Over Christmas

Markle spent Christmas at Sandringham and even enjoyed the annual Christmas Day church service with Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family. A day after the festivities ended, Harry revealed that Markle had a great time getting to know his family and that they absolutely loved her. Harry also said that his family is one Markle has never had.

Markle, of course, has a pretty strained relationship with certain members of her family, including her father and half-sister. Based on Harry’s comments, it sounds like Markle and Kate got along great, though that doesn’t mean Kate and Pippa are fighting over it.

Harry And Markle Attended Pippa’s Wedding

Harry and Markle were actually present at Pippa’s wedding on May 20 with James Matthews. In fact, they loved the ceremony so much that they are planning to exchange vows at almost the exact same time next year. The two recently announced that they will tie the knot on May 19. According to Hello Magazine, there are other similarities between the two weddings.

Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews just got married. The wedding has been a topic of conversation in… https://t.co/uo4dGBXivm — Mr.Sixteen (@Sixteen87) December 25, 2017

Not only does Markle share a fondness for peonies, which Pippa incorporated into her bridal bouquet, but Harry and Markle are also expected to use Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the wedding. The biggest difference, of course, is the venue. Pippa held her wedding in Englefield, Berkshire, while Harry and Markle will have a slightly larger ceremony at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle.

Are Kate And Markle Becoming Best Friends?

It isn’t known whether Pippa and Markle are good friends, but the actress is clearly getting close with Kate. According to Express, Markle may have even received advice from Kate on what to wear during her first official appearance with the royal family.

On Christmas Day, Markle wore a long beige coat made by Sentaler, a company based in Canada, that cost close to $1,000. Back in the fall of 2016, Kate wore a similar coat from the same brand, though the colors were different, and she only paid around $800. The designer has since named the coats after Markle and Kate.

Kate Middleton has not commented on the rumors surrounding her relationship with her sister.