Jana Duggar Has Two Boyfriend Candidates Circling As She Films ‘Counting On’ Season 8 With Joy-Anna Duggar

Jana Duggar saw two siblings getting married this year. With Joy-Anna Duggar and Joseph Duggar married off, now there are only 14 kids in the big Duggar mansion. While many Counting On fans wanted the eldest Duggar to find a boyfriend for herself this Christmas, Jana has remained resolutely single despite the fact that there are multiple men circling around the house this holiday season.

This year, Caleb Williams has come under the fans’ attention as the most likely potential boyfriend. The businessman, who keeps an active Instagram account, has been on the Duggar family followers’ radar for being on the sidelines during family events, birthdays, and special holidays. Considering that he is not a relative, the fact that an unmarried man has been around the house has surprised Counting On fans.

“I just cannot understand why Jana is not married yet,” one of the fans wrote last year. “What a beautiful young woman. I guess God’s timing is not my timing.”

The last time that the businessman was seen in Jana Duggar’s family home was for Jordyn’s ninth birthday party. He also has been cozying up to the members of the Duggar family and posting pictures with kids, Jim Bob Duggar and even infamous Josh Duggar on his Instagram.

But Caleb Williams is not the only single man, who was spotted around the Duggar family mansion. The fans were surprised to see Lawson Bates, a long-time family friend and someone who has been linked to Jana before, at the house on Christmas. While the Bates and the Duggars are close, the fact that he was the only member of the Bates family present seemed out of place for the onlookers.

A fan wrote in the comments, “Wonder if he is dating a Duggar girl?”

“[There is] only one Duggar girl that’s available,” another answered. “The others are too young.”

The girl that the fan is referring to is Jana Duggar. She is currently the only girl over the age of 18 who is not married yet.

Despite these courting rumors, the family has not officially announced anything about Jana’s private life.

Some of the other followers of the Duggar family seem to think that Caleb is a little bit too public about his relationship with the clan for him to be a boyfriend candidate.

Despite the fact that she still is single, it looks like the 27-year-old Duggar will get some prime airtime in season 8 of Counting On. She was spotted shooting some material with her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with her first baby.

Jana will turn 28 on January 12, 2018.