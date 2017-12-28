Jim Bob Duggar’s Net Worth Reportedly Took A Big Hit With Josh Duggar’s Molestation And Cheating Scandals

Jim Bob Duggar’s wallet took a major hit following Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal and the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting. Now that Jim is no longer a part of the hit TLC series, he has turned his focus to real estate and spending time with family, which unfortunately means less money for his super-sized family.

Jim Bob’s Fortune Takes A Hit

According to In Touch Weekly, the Counting On patriarch is still estimated to be worth over $3.5 million. That might be considerably less than what Jim Bob was earning at the height of 19 Kids and Counting, but he’s definitely not in need of a paycheck.

These days, Jim Bob spends most of his time teaching church seminars with his wife, Michelle Duggar, and walking his daughters down the aisle. For work, the 52-year-old has a large real estate company that he started in 2001. Some of his wealth also comes from his political career.

Jim Bob was elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002. He unsuccessfully ran for the United States Senate in 2002 and the Arkansas Senate four years later.

Where Does Jim Bob’s Wealth Come From?

The majority of Jim Bob’s wealth comes from his time on TLC. The Duggars made their debut on the network in 2008 and haven’t turned back since. Although 19 Kids and Counting is over, the family is still producing the show’s spin-off, Counting On.

Jim Bob and Michelle are less involved with Counting On, but they certainly made a good portion of their fortune from the original series, which was first named 17 Kids and Counting. That cash cow, of course, ended in the wake of Josh Duggar’s shocking molestation scandal.

Josh Duggar’s Scandal Rocks The Family Finances

In the summer of 2015, Jim Bob’s world came crashing down when it was revealed that Josh had sexually molested at least five girls as a teen. Even worse, most of these girls were his own sisters. In the wake of the scandal, TLC pulled the plug on 19 Kids and Counting and even stopped airing previous seasons.

Not only did the Duggars stop earning future revenue from the show, but they also stopped getting money from reruns. Despite a roller coaster year and a huge hit financially, Jim Bob and Michelle have even money for a comfortable retirement. Unless, of course, their family continues to grow.

Jim Bob Enjoys A Bahama Vacation With Michelle

Speaking of retirement, Jim Bob and Michelle recently enjoyed a little vacation in the Bahamas. While the couple shared some alone time, In Touch Weekly reports that fans were unhappy with how they wished Jinger Duggar happy birthday. The pair shared their birthday wishes via a video on social media, yet fans weren’t satisfied with the tribute.

Merry Christmas!! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:16am PST

In fact, some fans called out the couple for not being home for Jinger’s birthday, calling them unfit parents. Jim Bob and Michelle were joined in the video by Gil and Kelly Bates of Bringing Up Bates.

Jim Bob Duggar has not commented on the rumors surrounding his dwindling wealth.