Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Lashes Out At Fans, ‘Don’t Make Me Stop Sharing S***’

Just days after officially sharing her pregnancy with the world, Khloe Kardashian is now lashing out at her followers and threatening to stop sharing so much of her private life on social media. The mom-to-be clapped back at fans on Twitter this week after some called her out for working out pretty intensely just days after confirming that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received some backlash from her followers for sharing videos of herself exercising at what looked like her home gym, with some fans even claiming that being too active could be endangering her unborn child. Kardashian then opted to call out those who shamed her for showing off her pregnant work out routine.

Addressing her pretty scathing message to “the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” Khloe revealed that her doctor had encouraged her to continue to work out now that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“My doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she continued alongside a link to an article by Fit Pregnancy. “Thanks kiddos!”

And despite being very open about her life both on social media and on the Kardashian clan’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian’s little sister then threatened to stop sharing details about her pregnancy with her fans after the backlash.

“Don’t make me stop sharing s***,” Khloe then threatened on the social media site, shortly after she shared a video of herself working out and showing off her bump on Snapchat during an “intense” gym session with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

She then stayed online to communicate with fans, replying to a few Twitter users who spread love for her and encouraged her to continue on with her workout routine as she anticipates becoming a mom in 2018.

“Thank you so much!” she replied to one fan who told her that she’ll make “a great Momma,” while the star then sent kissing and heart emojis to a number of other social media users who sent her sweet messages following her Twitter rant.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kardashian’s Twitter clap back came shortly after sources revealed that the mom-to-be is hoping to snap right back into shape after giving birth next year and wants to “inspire” other moms with her fitness.

A source told E! News earlier this month that Kris Jenner’s daughter is working out at a slightly slower pace now that she’s pregnant but is ready to slip right back into “high-gear” at the gym as soon as she gives birth.

“[Khloe] wants to inspire other moms to get fit after they give birth and is excited to get back into the swing of things,” the source added.

Khloe officially confirmed her pregnancy with the world on December 20 after weeks of rumors that both she and sister Kylie Jenner are about to become moms for the first time. Though Kylie’s still staying tight-lipped, Khloe shared a black and white photo of her baby bump with boyfriend Tristan’s hand wrapped around her middle.

In a lengthy caption, the reality star told her followers that being pregnant was her “greatest dream realized” before she heaped praise on the basketball star.

“I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one!” Khloe continued in the photo’s caption, “but it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”