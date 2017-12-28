Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Biggest Winners in 2017’s Box Office

Superheroes, sequels, and Star Wars dominated the box office in 2017, and its biggest earners include Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Warner Bros.

The year’s top-grossing films were respectively distributed by Walt Disney and Universal Pictures, with the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, The Fate of the Furious, and Despicable Me 3 each bringing in over one billion dollars at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. However, Disney’s success didn’t stop there as it went on to place four other films in the year’s top 15 highest worldwide grosses, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which just recently broke $800 million during the second week of its release.

Warner Bros. followed up with four movies to break the year’s top 15, including the DC Comics movies Justice League and Wonder Woman, as well as the horror remakes It and Kong: Skull Island. Wonder Woman was Warner Bros.’ highest earner of the year at $821 million.

Other movies to crack the year’s highest grosses includes Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Homecoming, 20th Century Fox’ Logan and Paramount Pictures’ Transformers: The Last Knight. China Film Group’s Wolf Warrior 2 grossed $870 million at the box office, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of the year and the first non-Hollywood film to be listed on the all-time worldwide box office.

To our fans around the world: Thank you for being our guest and helping #BeautyAndTheBeast cross $1 Billion at the global box office???? pic.twitter.com/Y22lEQeoRk — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) April 13, 2017

If this is any indicator for what’s to come for 2018, it’s that Walt Disney will continue to be a driving force behind a majority of the year’s box office successes. Marvel’s Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Infinity War are all releasing next year, as well as the Star Wars spinoff Solo and sequels to The Incredibles, Wreck-It Ralph, and Mary Poppins. Warner Bros. is also releasing sequels to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them and Creed, as well as spinoffs including Oceans 8, The Nun, and Aquaman. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One is also scheduled on their list of releases.

With 2017 included, Walt Disney Studios became the first studio to reach $5 billion globally in three consecutive years. Here’s to 2018 potentially making that four.