Corey Lewandowski, a former manager of Trump’s campaign, has responded to singer Joy Villa’s assault allegations of sexual misconduct. Joy Villa launched into the spotlight and became well known amongst Trump supporters after wearing a custom-made “Make America Great Again” dress to the Grammys. In an interview with Politico, Villa claimed Corey slapped her backside twice at an invite-only party at Trump International Hotel in Washington that occurred on November 28.

On Wednesday, Lewandowski told Charles Payne of Fox Business that there would be a process to determine his innocence.

“I think as someone who has been through this, you understand that there is a due process and there is a process which they will go through to determine a person’s innocence… I think you’ve been through, and you understand it and you respect it.”

The 31-year-old Villa alleges Lewandowski had been drinking and appeared to be in “bad spirits.”

“He smacked my a** really hard, almost violent in nature.”

In a tweet that Joy Villa posted to her Twitter timeline on the night of December 22, Joy said that she was shocked and embarrassed after the encounter with Corey. Joy Villa told ABC News that her encounter with Corey legally qualifies as sexual assault.

“I just spoke with the detective and it officially qualifies as sexual assault.”

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

Joy Villa explained to Politico, that she was making her rounds in the ballroom with a friend who introduced her to Lewandowski. Joy had never met Corey before. However, the first impression Villa was left with was that he appeared dismissive and rolled his eyes when he presumed that she wanted to pose for a photo with him.

“I said, ‘if you’re busy, don’t worry about it, we don’t have to take a photo.'”

However, Joy said that another party attendee pushed her toward Lewandowski which made her stand next to him and subsequently pose for a photo.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my a** really hard… It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

During her encounter with Lewandowski, Joy recalled him laughing and casually walking away after the incident, according to ABC News. The singer called his behavior “boorish and over the top.”

After allegedly being slapped on her backside by Corey, Joy said that she confronted him.

“I said ‘Watch it,’ Half-joking I said, ‘I can report you for sexual harassment.'”

Joy then claims that Corey nonchalantly brushed her off when she “half-jokingly” told him that she would report him for sexual harassment.

Joy Villa, who has decided to enter a congressional bid in Florida, accused former Trump campaign manager of sexual misconduct. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector,’ Then he smacks my a** again.”

According to Politico, Villa’s recollection of the incident was in harmony with a friend who witnessed the exchange.

“He was acting like a clown.”

The friend and witness to the event wished to remain anonymous because of Lewandowski’s influence in Trump’s social and political circles.

Joy Villa made it clear on Twitter that she has desires to enter politics in the near future. Villa’s congressional bid in Florida has been endorsed by President Trump.

Good luck to @Joy_Villa on her decision to enter the wonderful world of politics. She has many fans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Joy also told ABC News that the issue of sexual harassment is a “non-partisan issue.”

“Democrat or Republican, all of us should join to combat this.”

Joy Villa admitted that she has reached out to Lewandowski and has received no response.