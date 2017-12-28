Kim Kardashian Reportedly Begs Kanye West To Renew Wedding Vows To Compete With Beyonce And JAY-Z [Rumors]

Kim Kardashian is reportedly desperate to renew her wedding vows with rapper husband Kanye West in a bid to outdo Beyonce and JAY-Z, it has been alleged.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been claimed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently at odds with her rapper husband after she revealed her “secret scheme” to compete against the Lemonade hitmaker.

According to the webloid, Kim is desperate to renew her vows with Kanye in 2018 just in time for Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 10th wedding anniversary.

However, the “Famous” rapper is allegedly not happy about his wife’s “sneaky plan.” Apparently, Kanye believes that Kim is only doing it for attention and does not want to be part of it, the source claimed.

“Kanye’s convinced Kim’s only doing this for attention and because she’s gotten wind that Beyonce and Jay-Z are likely to do it for their 10-year anniversary.”

The same source added that while Kim likes all the attention, Kanye prefers to keep things as private as possible. The “Gold Digger” rapper is also reportedly keen on being “low key and just keep building behind the scenes” — a far cry from his wife’s very public lifestyle.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Despite Kanye’s disapproval, the webloid claimed that Kim is not backing down and continues to push her husband to give in to her requests.

“Kanye’s refusing to do this and insists he won’t be swayed, which upsets Kim and her mom who says he’s a miserable excuse for a husband,” the source claimed.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce have always been the subject of feud and jealousy rumors for years now. The same goes for their husbands, Kanye West and JAY-Z. In fact, just recently, the “99 Problems” rapper confirmed that he and Kanye are currently not on good terms.

In August, JAY-Z told Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller that his feud with Kanye started when he brought up Beyonce and Blue Ivy in a series of rants during his concerts.

Apparently, the rap mogul was really hurt when his longtime friend targeted his own family, adding that it became a real problem with him.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Despite the feud, Beyonce’s husband still hopes to resolve his issues with Kanye when the time is right.

And just recently, JAY-Z called out Kanye in one of his 4:44 concerts, sparking speculations that they are already working on fixing their fractured friendship. During his performance in Chicago, the rapper gave a special message to Kanye, “Shout out Kanye West. Peace and love.”

So far, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to comment on such rumors. Beyonce and JAY-Z have yet to react as well.