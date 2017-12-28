Brad Pitt Reportedly Opted For Plastic Surgery Following His Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce shook the entertainment world to its very core. Even before Jolie decided to end her 12 years of relationship with Pitt, rumors about him dating were swirling. During the making of Allied, he was linked to his then co-star Marion Cotillard. Although Marion eventually posted a lengthy Instagram post in which she denied the affair rumors with Brad Pitt, rumors about Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband’s dating life have continued. Recently, there were rumors that Brad Pitt is getting serious for Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, and now there are reports that the father of six children has reportedly gone under the knife to boost up his features.

A new report from Life & Style Magazine questions Brad Pitt’s recent looks and alleged that the Fight Club movie actor had plastic surgery in the recent months. The latest allegation is based on a compare-and-contrast of the two pictures (as shown in the pictures below). The first picture was taken in April during the premiere of The Lost City of Z and the second picture was taken at the recently held LACMA Art + Film Gala in November.

Life & Style asserts that Pitt previously looked drawn, while he is now more youthful and gorgeous — just like his younger days.

Brad Pitt attends the premiere of Amazon Studios’ ‘The Lost City Of Z.’ Rich Fury / Getty Images

The magazine also alleged that Brad Pitt had some help with aging in reverse that has reportedly helped him in achieving the desired look.

“He went to a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon this year and got fillers and Botox and some eye work.”

Not only this, but a doctor has also allegedly stated that Brad’s forehead now looks smoother which is likely the result of using Botox. The New-Jersey-based plastic surgeon adds that the Money Ball movie star reportedly had fillers in his cheeks.

Brad Pitt attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for LACMA

This is not the first time that rumors about Brad’s personal life has surfaced online. Prior to these plastic surgery allegations, it was reported that Brad Pitt and Charlotte Casiraghi have been dating for quite some time and that they were even planning to have a child together. The reports, which were later debunked, alleged that Brad is serious for Charlotte Casiraghi, who everyone considers as a young Angelina Jolie, and Brad is reportedly serious about having a child with the royal princess.

“[Brad] told Charlotte he’d love to have a baby with her and they are busy trying to fall pregnant,” alleged the unverified insider.