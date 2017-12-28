Corey Feldman Very Upset Over The Lack Of Support He Is Receiving From Peers

Corey Feldman, who has been speaking out lately about wanting to reveal who sexually abused him as a child through a movie, is reportedly upset that he isn’t getting as much support from his peers as he expected.

A new Lifetime movie called A Tale of Two Coreys is about to come out, but this isn’t the same as the documentary that he wanted to make. It is starting to look like his project, which would really detail the sex abuse he dealt with as a child, may never come out. Corey is still working hard to raise the money, though. He has so far raised about 27 percent of his $1,000,000 goal for the movie.

Corey Feldman does feel like people are listening to him now and that a movement is happening. It is shocking how many new claims of sexual abuse are revealed every single day. He shared that there were other kids like him that dealt with sexual abuse. Right now, it is very important to Corey Feldman that everyone uses their voices and starts speaking out about what happened to them as children. He doesn’t seem to be holding back and wants the same from everyone else.

He has been naming people who he claims sexually abused him, but he has also been trying to stay quiet about who actually assaulted Corey Haim. Feldman insists that his friend Corey Haim was afraid to tell his story and wanted Feldman to do it if anything ever happened to him. Judy Haim has also made it pretty clear that she doesn’t want Feldman to speak out about her son. Feldman’s main goal right now is for people to start speaking out.

Corey says he is “shattered” that he isn’t getting the support he wanted from his peers, but puts the blame on fear, saying, “Fear is a monster. This is the fear that keeps the secret alive, this is the fear that keeps this whole thing going.”

For now, it looks like Corey Feldman’s movie may never happen. He is going to need a pretty large donor to pull this off. Hopefully, Corey will find a way to get the movie out there.