‘Knightfall’ Season 1: Recap Of Episode 4, ‘He Who Discovers His Own Self, Discovers God’

Here’s the recap for Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 4 (titled “He Who Discovers His Own Self, Discovers God”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Landry (Tom Cullen) discovers a scar on the dead Saracen that prompts a memory. Considering Saracens are not supposed to intentionally mark their bodies, Landry wants to find out more. As a result, he enlists the help of a pagan. Jonas (Peter Marinker) helps Landry remember his past and Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 1 reveals to viewers the reasons leading up to Landry joining the Templar Knights. It also shows how the relationship between Landry and Godfrey (Sam Hazeldine) developed. Viewers are then introduced to the Brotherhood of Light group and the revelation that the orange seen initially in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 1 is a way they use to communicate with each other. Because of this, Landry is determined to find out why Godfrey and the Brotherhood of Light had dealings with each other and uses an orange in Episode 4 of Knightfall to try to make contact with them.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Alongside Landry’s past being revealed, the hunt for the killer of the Saracen at the end of Episode 3 of Knightfall needs to be addressed. Interviews are conducted and Gawain (Padraic Delaney) decides that a hungry initiate is the culprit. The man is brought before the other Templar Knights and is ordered to reveal why he killed the Saracen. When this doesn’t work, the initiate is sentenced to death the following day.

However, later in Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 1, it is revealed that Gawain knows this initiate did not kill the Saracen. He was merely waiting to see if the real culprit would step forward. Gawain approaches Tancrede (Sam Merrells), and it is at this point that the true murderer is revealed. It turns out Tancrede was spooked by what the Saracen said in Episode 3 of Knightfall about the Holy Grail being the downfall of them all. Tancrede is then placed under lock and key until Landry returns.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Parsifal (Bobby Schofield) is still dealing with Adelina (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), the Jewish girl who stole his necklace with Marie’s memento on it. Adelina leads him to the bald guy she had dealings with in the previous episode of Knightfall and viewers discover this man is working directly with Roland (Cengiz Dervis). During their encounter, however, Adelina realizes why Roland wants Parsifal and grants the new Templar initiate clemency. She tells him to escape now while he can and returns his necklace.

When Roland finds out about Parsifal’s escape, he injures the bald man and leaves the message for Adelina that he is not finished with her yet.

Meanwhile, in the royal court, Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) takes matters into her own hands after discovering her handmaiden has given her a placebo rather than an abortifacient.

Joan you should've kept up with your hubby just in case. #Knightfall. ^Natty — TVtalk Podcast (@TNE_TVTalkPod) December 21, 2017

As many people pointed out on Twitter during last week’s episode of Knightfall, Queen Joan should have slept with her husband in order to make sure that if a pregnancy occurred, there would be no question about the validity of it. Joan, therefore, decides she must now submit to her wifely duty rather than suffer the consequences of King Philip (Ed Stoppard) finding out she is pregnant to Landry.

As International Business Times suspected, William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) has also spread the news that Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) and Prince Lluis (Marco Franz) have consummated their relationship before the wedding. As to be expected, this creates all sorts of conflict for the families involved in Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 1.

Viewers also discover that Prince Lluis’ mother is the cousin of Queen Joan in Episode 4 of Knightfall. However, there is no love lost between these relatives and Lluis’ mother, Queen Elena (Claudia Bassols), demands the wedding be cancelled. She also suggests that Joan’s land of Navarre be given to her as compensation.

Prince Philip will have none of this and it is decided that a midwife will check Princess Isabella for her purity. After an obvious deal has been struck, Isabella is deemed to have not been corrupted by a man and the wedding is still on.

Isabella, though, thinks Prince Lluis has been the one to talk about their sexual encounter and tells De Nogaret as much. She doesn’t want to marry Lluis any more as a result of this and asks De Nogaret for help in finding a way to call the wedding off.

Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 1 concludes with the discovery of the severed horse head belonging to the stallion that was gifted to England. It seems England is not impressed they were snubbed in favor of Catalonia. However, will they still want Princess Isabella now that there has been a slur in relation to her purity, even if this has been proven untrue by the midwife? Fans will have to tune in to future episodes of Knightfall to find out the answer.

Knightfall returns to History Channel on Wednesday, January 3, at 10 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 5 (titled “Hard Blows Will Banish the Sin”).

“Tensions are high during Isabella’s wedding preparations; fearing an attack, King Philip asks Landry and the Knights Templar for their help in protecting the palace.”

You can view the trailer for Episode 7 of Knightfall below.