Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Carlton Gebbia Sued By Housekeeper For Shocking Attack, Accused Of Being Suicidal

Carlton Gebbia has a major lawsuit on her hands after allegedly abusing her former housekeeper.

According to a new report, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been targeted with a lawsuit from an unidentified woman who was was reportedly hired by Carlton Gebbia in 2011 as a housekeeper, assistant, nanny, and chauffeur for her and her family.

On December 27, TMZ shared details of the woman’s lawsuit against Carlton Gebbia, claiming that the woman, who was referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, has accused the ex-reality star of abusing her physical, verbally, and emotionally throughout her six years as an employee.

Jane Doe even accused Carlton Gebbia of being intoxicated frequently and launching an unprovoked attack on her four months ago at her Beverly Hills home.

During the alleged incident earlier this year, Jane Doe had reportedly texted Carlton Gebbia’s husband, David Gebbia, to inform her that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had broken their television with a baseball bat. Then, when Jane Doe attempted to calm her down, Carlton Gebbia allegedly began yelling at her and pushed her onto a door.

Following the incident, Jane Doe was reportedly given two weeks off before being informed that she was fired.

Also in her lawsuit against Carlton Gebbia, Jane Doe alleged that the mother of two has attempted to harm herself over the past six years and reportedly threw herself off of the second story of her home.

In response to the lawsuit, Carlton Gebbia’s rep told TMZ they had “no comment.”

Carlton Gebbia joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s fourth season after the exits of Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof. At the same time, Joyce Giraud was brought to the show. However, after just one season of the reality series, Bravo TV moved on to Season 5 without them and chose to instead add two new wives, Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 is currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV with Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer.