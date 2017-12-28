Former child actress Lindsay Lohan owes some big money to Uncle Sam from years past, and the federal government doesn’t care that Lohan is living most of the time overseas.

Lindsay Lohan might be popular in Greece and Eastern Europe, but after publicly supporting disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, Lohan is unpopular with the bulk of the American population. Apparently, the U.S. government isn’t too fond of her either. The Department of Treasury is trying to track her down to collect back taxes of over $100k.

Lindsay Lohan And Financial Problems

Lohan has been having financial problems for years in the States and overseas where she has been sued by her landlord in London who says she owes him nearly $100k in back rent. Friends say that Lohan has blown through the money she made as a child actress and is now living off of others.

“Lindsay is in an absolute mess. She has blown virtually all her money and has basically resigned herself to being declared bankrupt. The whole situation is incredibly tragic, and for Lindsay, this is an astonishing fall from grace.”

After Egor Tarabasov, the former fiance of Lindsay Lohan, broke off their engagement, Lohan reportedly moved on to another Greek man who spotted her in opening a nightclub capitalizing on her name.

The Department Of Treasury Is Demanding Lohan Pay Over $100k

The Department of Treasury says that Lindsay Lohan owes $100,710.55, according to People Magazine, for working in the United States in the years 2010, 2014, and 2015. In 2015, Lohan scored a payday for a bit part on 2 Broke Girls.

A friend of Lindsay Lohan says that Lohan has no plan of moving back to the United States.

“She’s blonde and happy and she looks good. She’s oddly very popular there and she is kind of like Paris Hilton. She has a bunch of girlfriends and she has a place now. She has become a lady who lunches with all these women who have businesses. It’s taken her time to get used to the lifestyle, but she likes it now.”

On an episode of Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Lindsay Lohan explained why she prefers living in Dubai.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life. I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that’s really important.”

Though Lindsay Lohan has publicly expressed that she would like to return to work in the entertainment industry, she told the Daily Mail that she prefers her life overseas. Lohan has expressed interest in the live-action movie of The Little Mermaid, but reportedly she is not being discussed for the role.